Atria Investments Inc Trims Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 350.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000.

VFH opened at $122.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.81. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $81.41 and a 1 year high of $123.31.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

