Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 104 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2,040.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,964.92.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

FICO opened at $2,348.10 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $991.04 and a 52-week high of $2,369.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a PE ratio of 114.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,973.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,664.57.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

