Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,027 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,570.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 903,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,947,000 after purchasing an additional 897,954 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,689,000. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,416,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,266,000 after acquiring an additional 169,810 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 201.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,192,000 after acquiring an additional 155,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,653,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,663,000 after acquiring an additional 141,385 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VOE opened at $171.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $129.53 and a 12 month high of $173.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.