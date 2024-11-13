Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,027 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,570.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 903,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,947,000 after purchasing an additional 897,954 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,689,000. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,416,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,266,000 after acquiring an additional 169,810 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 201.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,192,000 after acquiring an additional 155,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,653,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,663,000 after acquiring an additional 141,385 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of VOE opened at $171.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $129.53 and a 12 month high of $173.71.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.