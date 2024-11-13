Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 774.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 3,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.4% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 32,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 177,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,899,000 after purchasing an additional 15,236 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AVB opened at $230.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.63. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.76 and a twelve month high of $236.26.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.10). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 36.20%. The firm had revenue of $734.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVB shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.06.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

