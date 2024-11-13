Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,340 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 44.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 30,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.46.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $288.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $209.39 and a 12 month high of $298.31.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 29.02%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

