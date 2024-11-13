Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 153 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 51.4% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,926,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $514.08 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.31 and a 52 week high of $525.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.84.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.82. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.08%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

