Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 287 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 126.9% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 0.8 %

FIX stock opened at $463.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.43. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.85 and a 52 week high of $474.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.46, for a total transaction of $1,023,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,036 shares in the company, valued at $3,699,880.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.46, for a total value of $1,023,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,880.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,553,389.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,591 shares of company stock worth $9,892,415 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.