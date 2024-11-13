Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,875 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,073.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,108,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,057,000 after buying an additional 14,735,874 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 7,516.9% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,434,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,917,000 after buying an additional 9,310,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 391.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,739,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,684,000 after buying an additional 6,165,524 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,675,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,043,000 after buying an additional 2,920,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,337.1% in the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 1,861,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,834,000 after buying an additional 1,731,971 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $53.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

