Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 293 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 62.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 324.1% in the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $241,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 23.6% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $27,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.3 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $107.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.05 and a 52 week high of $110.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.99.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 50.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.05.

View Our Latest Report on CHD

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $1,203,505.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,275.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $1,203,505.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,275.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $31,152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,704,740.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 477,413 shares of company stock valued at $49,440,249. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.