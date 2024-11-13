Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,964,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,061,277,000 after purchasing an additional 600,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,782,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,827,347,000 after purchasing an additional 809,605 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,516,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $622,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,137 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,273,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,013,000 after purchasing an additional 494,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,993,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,509,000 after purchasing an additional 34,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $65.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.65. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 70.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $1,647,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,084,848.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $1,647,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,084,848.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,588 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

