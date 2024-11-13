Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $612,000 Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at $684,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 1.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 78,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 43,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 475,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,849,000 after acquiring an additional 50,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UL. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

NYSE:UL opened at $57.56 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.46 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4755 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

