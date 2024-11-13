Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $622,000 Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,573,000 after acquiring an additional 173,975 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,301,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 142,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Public Storage by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 167,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,162,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $17,465,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Public Storage from $358.00 to $344.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $343.00 to $338.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.64.

Shares of PSA opened at $330.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.59. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $241.60 and a 12 month high of $369.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.61%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

