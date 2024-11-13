Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $641,000 Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Roblox from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.30.

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $199,046.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,019,545.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 37,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $1,969,127.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 674,259 shares in the company, valued at $35,081,695.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $199,046.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,019,545.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 999,373 shares of company stock worth $45,311,579. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBLX opened at $54.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.16 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.09. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 986.36%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

