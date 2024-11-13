Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 71.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 39.1% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 109.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $392.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $421.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.79.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $435.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.06.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

