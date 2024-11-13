Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 9.7% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 2,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.1% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $13,775,817.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,572,096 shares in the company, valued at $133,046,484.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $13,775,817.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,572,096 shares in the company, valued at $133,046,484.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $585,594.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,967.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,270 shares of company stock worth $26,196,718 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BSX. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.39.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $88.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $130.76 billion, a PE ratio of 73.32, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $89.00.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

