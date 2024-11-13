Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Vistra in the third quarter worth about $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 1,505.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vistra in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.40.

NYSE VST opened at $142.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $149.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.42%.

Vistra declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

