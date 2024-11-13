Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 295 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Lam Research from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. BNP Paribas raised Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lam Research from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lam Research from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.03.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $75.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $97.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.55 and a 200 day moving average of $88.44. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $67.06 and a 52 week high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.60% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.77%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

