Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,342 Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVRE. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 98,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. BWM Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 731,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 22,604 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVRE opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $473.23 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.80. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $37.28 and a 1 year high of $48.36.

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

