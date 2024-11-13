Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Blue Bird in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Bird in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Blue Bird by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Blue Bird by 1,227.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $120,384.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 83,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $120,384.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 83,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 32,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $1,573,539.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,801.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,146. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLBD shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.14.

Shares of BLBD opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62. Blue Bird Co. has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $59.40.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

