Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $555,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,277,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $111.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.80 million, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.81. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $83.64 and a 12-month high of $113.08.
Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.