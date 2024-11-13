Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 14,772 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,772 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 235.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $96.54 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $97.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.56.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.