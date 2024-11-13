Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,678 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus raised shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.93.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.8 %

KMB opened at $132.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.71 and its 200-day moving average is $139.25. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.67 and a 1-year high of $149.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The company has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

