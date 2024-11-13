Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 22 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 871.4% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock opened at $497.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.01. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $307.09 and a 52 week high of $507.82. The company has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 310.04%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.43.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

