Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,761 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get 3M alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,461,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,246,367,000 after acquiring an additional 377,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,065,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $517,617,000 after acquiring an additional 533,520 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $506,135,000 after acquiring an additional 97,340 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $258,686,000 after acquiring an additional 396,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,940,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $198,298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Melius raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.27.

3M Price Performance

3M stock opened at $130.32 on Wednesday. 3M has a 12 month low of $75.40 and a 12 month high of $141.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.13. The company has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 104.66%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.