Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $104.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.93 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The company has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.09 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.11.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,348,790. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MU. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.04.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

