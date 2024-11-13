Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Xylem by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 1,185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3,887.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL opened at $124.79 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.21 and a 12-month high of $146.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.93.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Xylem had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.17.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

