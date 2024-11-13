Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 950.0% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% during the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 39.7% during the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 88,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at $60.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.42. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.28 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at $26,052,740.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,290 shares of company stock worth $1,866,023 in the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

