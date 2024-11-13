Ayr Wellness Inc. (CVE:AYR) Insider Millstreet Credit Fund LP Acquires 450,000 Shares

Ayr Wellness Inc. (CVE:AYR – Get Free Report) insider Millstreet Credit Fund LP bought 450,000 shares of Ayr Wellness stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.26 per share, with a total value of C$568,463.40.

AYR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Ayr Wellness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital raised Ayr Wellness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

