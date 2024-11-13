B. Riley Has Bearish Estimate for Ducommun Q4 Earnings

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ducommun in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Ducommun’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ducommun’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

DCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ducommun from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Ducommun stock opened at $68.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.39. Ducommun has a 52-week low of $47.27 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 746,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. RDST Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. RDST Capital LLC now owns 540,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after purchasing an additional 77,595 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 223,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 17,720 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ducommun news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $79,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,134.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ducommun news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $79,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,134.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $49,434.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,629.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

