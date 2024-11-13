B. Riley Has Lowered Expectations for Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Stock Price

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 138.81% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Shares of Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.26. Tango Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $13.01. The firm has a market cap of $359.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $2,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,001,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,217,110. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tango Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $2,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,001,475 shares in the company, valued at $197,217,110. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Boxer Capital Management, Llc sold 633,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $4,348,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,690,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,964,710.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,965,400 shares of company stock worth $25,156,782 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNGX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $3,836,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,080,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,462,000 after purchasing an additional 101,673 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 32.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

