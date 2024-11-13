B. Riley Lowers Earnings Estimates for Golden Entertainment

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Golden Entertainment in a report released on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Golden Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

GDEN has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie cut their price target on Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Golden Entertainment Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $33.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $958.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $42.14.

Golden Entertainment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

Insider Activity

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Mark A. Lipparelli sold 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $25,756.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,896.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Golden Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 15.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 21.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 640,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,587,000 after purchasing an additional 111,701 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,588,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,521,000 after buying an additional 14,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

