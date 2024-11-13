Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Acquires New Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 471,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,538,000 after acquiring an additional 21,129 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 102,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 25,821 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 178,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,829,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,735,000 after acquiring an additional 63,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 497,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

