Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 726 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Clorox by 1,715.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,461,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,724 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Clorox by 150.6% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,597,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,035,000 after acquiring an additional 960,094 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in Clorox by 13,547.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 440,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,063,000 after acquiring an additional 436,891 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 424.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,390,000 after acquiring an additional 435,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 5,442.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,622,000 after purchasing an additional 268,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,719.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLX. Citigroup lifted their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BNP Paribas raised Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.

Shares of CLX opened at $164.78 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $169.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 170.04%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

