Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Takes Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,099,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,318,000 after acquiring an additional 75,026 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,729,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,518,000 after acquiring an additional 576,414 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,519,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,318,000 after buying an additional 1,541,816 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in DocuSign by 316.6% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,417,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,536,000 after buying an additional 2,597,489 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,265,000 after buying an additional 115,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $82.47 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $40.64 and a one year high of $82.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.90.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,764 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $543,091.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,358.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $456,470.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,584.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $543,091.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,542,358.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,558 shares of company stock valued at $4,272,768. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

