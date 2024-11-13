Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Lifted by FMB Wealth Management

FMB Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 921.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. FMB Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,167,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $176.22 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.31 and a fifty-two week high of $186.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $823.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.08 and a 200-day moving average of $158.17.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 184.19%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,781,155.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $3,456,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 380,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,596,812.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

