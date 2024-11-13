Brokerages Set AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target at $10.70

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

AHCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other news, Director David Solomon Williams III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,482.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director David Solomon Williams III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $45,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,482.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,747.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $693,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,242,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,240,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 594,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 91,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,017,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,304,000 after purchasing an additional 818,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $805.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.32 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

