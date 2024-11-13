Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth $44,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPB opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average of $47.10. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.19.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

