Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) and Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Head to Head Review

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) and Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.9% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Sigma Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 32.40% 6.30% 4.46% Sigma Lithium 4.28% 6.18% 2.41%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. $823.84 million N/A $19.85 million $1.41 8.74 Sigma Lithium $294.50 million 5.13 -$28.33 million $0.09 151.00

This table compares Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Sigma Lithium”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Lithium. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sigma Lithium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Lithium has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Sigma Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 1 0 1 0 2.00 Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.93%. Sigma Lithium has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 80.28%. Given Sigma Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sigma Lithium is more favorable than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Summary

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. beats Sigma Lithium on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

(Get Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region. The company owns interests in Colquijirca, La Zanja, Cerro Verde, El Brocal, Coimolache, Yumpaq, San Gregorio mines, and Trapiche mining unit. In addition, it produces monohydrate manganese sulphate; and operates hydroelectric power plants. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. was incorporated in 1953 and is based in Lima, Peru.

About Sigma Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. It serves electric vehicle industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. The company is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.