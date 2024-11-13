Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Major Shareholder International Group American Sells 30,000,000 Shares

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $936,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,776,253,617.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

International Group American also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of Corebridge Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Corebridge Financial stock opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Corebridge Financial had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is currently -44.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Corebridge Financial by 249.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,315,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507,322 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,013,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,841,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,354 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 201.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,008,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,105 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Corebridge Financial by 150.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,561,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRBG shares. Barclays increased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

