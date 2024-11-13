Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Corpay from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Corpay from $330.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.57.

Shares of CPAY opened at $374.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. Corpay has a twelve month low of $228.51 and a twelve month high of $375.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $327.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPAY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Corpay in the first quarter valued at $316,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Corpay in the first quarter valued at $966,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Corpay in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corpay in the first quarter valued at $994,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Corpay in the first quarter valued at $1,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

