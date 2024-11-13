Covestor Ltd Boosts Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Covestor Ltd grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,826.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 80.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 562.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $81.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.92. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The business had revenue of $283.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.09 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PBH. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.20.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

