Covestor Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Knife River were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Knife River in the third quarter worth $22,934,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Knife River by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,064,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,785,000 after buying an additional 224,373 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Knife River during the first quarter valued at about $9,730,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Knife River during the first quarter valued at about $9,289,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River in the second quarter worth about $7,614,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Knife River from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Knife River from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Knife River from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Knife River Stock Performance

NYSE KNF opened at $96.51 on Wednesday. Knife River Co. has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $103.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.46 and a 200-day moving average of $79.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Company Profile

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

