Covestor Ltd Buys 288 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 53.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,246,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,185,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TKO Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In other news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,822.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $116.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.36 and its 200 day moving average is $113.07. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.19 and a beta of 1.06.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $681.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.12 million. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TKO Group from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on TKO Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TKO Group

TKO Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.