Covestor Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Covestor Ltd lowered its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 446.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 2,433,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,298,000 after buying an additional 1,988,238 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 76.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,969,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,715,000 after purchasing an additional 856,200 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,541,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,379,000 after purchasing an additional 557,350 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $23,211,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $13,927,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $65.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 10.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $617,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at $10,384,868. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,042,500. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

