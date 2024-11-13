Covestor Ltd Decreases Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Covestor Ltd lessened its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,821 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 484.4% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $48.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

