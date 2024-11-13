Covestor Ltd Grows Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NARI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Inari Medical by 113.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,481,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,324,000 after purchasing an additional 786,691 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Inari Medical by 353.1% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,009,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,595,000 after acquiring an additional 786,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Inari Medical by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,599,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,681,000 after purchasing an additional 561,562 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 1,219.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 394,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,014,000 after purchasing an additional 364,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 472,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,745,000 after purchasing an additional 258,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Inari Medical

In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $1,800,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 601,233 shares in the company, valued at $27,067,509.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Inari Medical news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,310 shares in the company, valued at $22,265,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $1,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 601,233 shares in the company, valued at $27,067,509.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,000 shares of company stock worth $5,921,390 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NARI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Inari Medical to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Inari Medical

Inari Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.73 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average is $46.81. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 0.96.

About Inari Medical

(Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.