Covestor Ltd Grows Stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in BILL were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BILL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BILL by 75.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the second quarter worth about $46,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in BILL by 100.0% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in BILL by 1,167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 113.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BILL from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on BILL from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.65.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $89.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.24 and a beta of 1.59. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $90.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.70.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $343.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.27 million. BILL had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte bought 42,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,095,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,750.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte purchased 42,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,095,500.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,249 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,750.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $29,842.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 68,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,826 and have sold 5,333 shares valued at $328,800. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

