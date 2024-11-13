Covestor Ltd Has $107,000 Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Covestor Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3,990.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.82. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.59 and a 12-month high of $88.56.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.22). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.08.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

