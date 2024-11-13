Covestor Ltd Has $112,000 Stock Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Covestor Ltd decreased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,267,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,832 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,869,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,924,000 after buying an additional 45,733 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,056,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,626,000 after buying an additional 281,120 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth $41,763,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 49.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 841,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,509,000 after acquiring an additional 279,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CTRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CareTrust REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $33.15.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 36.88%. The business had revenue of $77.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 161.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO William M. Wagner sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $1,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,671,682.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Profile

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.