Covestor Ltd Has $118,000 Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 517.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 4,214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Acuity Brands

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 5,120 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,561,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,590. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AYI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $266.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $332.26 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $174.67 and a one year high of $334.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.85.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The electronics maker reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.40. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 4.46%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

